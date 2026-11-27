ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) EVP Narasimha Kini sold 13,426 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $597,457.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 183,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,150,486.50. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Narasimha Kini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Narasimha Kini sold 10,771 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $476,293.62.

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ExlService Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXLS traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $45.51. 1,371,158 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,895. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.14.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $633.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $615.51 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 65.7% during the third quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in ExlService by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,261 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ExlService from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised ExlService from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings raised ExlService from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price target on shares of ExlService and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.43.

View Our Latest Report on ExlService

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, commonly known as EXL, is a global data analytics and digital operations company. Founded in 1999, it helps organizations use data, technology and artificial intelligence to improve business processes and customer experiences. EXL provides services including data and analytics, consulting, automation and business process management. Its work spans industries such as insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, retail and travel. The company serves clients in multiple countries through a global network of delivery centers.

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