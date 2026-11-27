Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) CEO William Lansing sold 3,527 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.40, for a total value of $2,646,660.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 316,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $237,142,158.40. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Get Fair Isaac alerts: Sign Up

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO traded up $8.76 on Friday, reaching $708.57. 217,540 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,481. The company's 50 day moving average is $743.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1,057.43. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. Fair Isaac Corporation has a twelve month low of $586.05 and a twelve month high of $1,858.91.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $11.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.69 by $0.41. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.94% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $657.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $651.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.74 earnings per share. Fair Isaac's revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 40.32 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FICO. Griffin Securities set a $897.00 price target on Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, October 26th. Huber Research lowered Fair Isaac to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,322.00 price objective on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $925.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $909.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fair Isaac

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keating Financial Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 52.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 67 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $85,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, develops analytics software and decision-management tools for businesses. Founded in 1956 by engineer Bill Fair and mathematician Earl Isaac, the company was originally called Fair, Isaac and Company. FICO is best known for its FICO Score, a credit-risk score used by lenders to help evaluate consumer credit applications. The company also provides software and analytics for areas such as fraud detection, customer management, and business decision-making.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fair Isaac, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fair Isaac wasn't on the list.

While Fair Isaac currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely. Get This Free Report