Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Burns sold 33,585 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.31, for a total transaction of $8,440,246.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 65,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,350,228.60. This trade represents a 34.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas William Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Thomas Burns sold 66,415 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.69, for a total transaction of $16,848,821.35.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Thomas Burns sold 180,000 shares of Glaukos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.89, for a total transaction of $42,640,200.00.

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Glaukos Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE GKOS traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $260.49. 810,085 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,280. Glaukos Corporation has a 52-week low of $93.96 and a 52-week high of $263.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of -88.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.57. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $211.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corporation will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GKOS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Glaukos from $178.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Glaukos from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Glaukos from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $225.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $221.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Glaukos

Key Headlines Impacting Glaukos

Here are a few of the latest headlines about GKOS:

Positive Sentiment: A Zacks article highlighted rising Epioxa adoption, strong iDose sales and higher revenue targets as growth drivers; it also noted Medicare coverage risks. Zacks growth outlook

A Zacks article highlighted rising Epioxa adoption, strong iDose sales and higher revenue targets as growth drivers; it also noted Medicare coverage risks. Positive Sentiment: GKOS was included among stocks showing recent price strength, with the article reporting a four-week gain as investors looked beyond broader market volatility. Recent price strength

GKOS was included among stocks showing recent price strength, with the article reporting a four-week gain as investors looked beyond broader market volatility. Negative Sentiment: A separate report put the average brokerage price target at $221.93, below the stock’s recent trading level, suggesting some analysts see valuation risk. Average analyst target report

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Glaukos by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $101,807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,260 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Glaukos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $760,157,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Glaukos by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 654 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Glaukos by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company's stock.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation is an ophthalmic medical technology company that develops and commercializes treatments for glaucoma and other eye disorders. Its portfolio includes minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices, such as the iStent family, and iDose TR, an implant designed to deliver glaucoma medication inside the eye over an extended period. The company also offers products for corneal disorders, including technology used in corneal cross-linking procedures to treat keratoconus and other conditions that weaken the cornea.

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