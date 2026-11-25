Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF - Get Free Report) Director Cheryl Turnbull sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total value of $371,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,584.07. This represents a 11.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

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Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GFF traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.96. The company had a trading volume of 256,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,735. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $98.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.06. Griffon Corporation has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $109.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The conglomerate reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $490.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.81 million. Griffon had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 159.26%. Griffon's quarterly revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Griffon Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Griffon's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Griffon's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

Griffon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price target on Griffon from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Griffon from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Griffon from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 target price on shares of Griffon in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Griffon

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Griffon

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the third quarter worth $12,403,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Griffon by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Griffon during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company's stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation is a diversified management and holding company whose businesses make products for homes, buildings, gardens and outdoor spaces. Its operations are organized into Home and Building Products and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment includes Clopay, which makes residential and commercial garage doors, and CornellCookson, which produces rolling steel doors and security grilles. The Consumer and Professional Products segment sells lawn and garden tools, landscaping products and home organization products through brands including AMES, True Temper and ClosetMaid.

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