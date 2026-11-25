i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV - Get Free Report) CRO Paul Christians sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $80,355.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $596,700. This represents a 11.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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i3 Verticals Stock Performance

IIIV stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 204,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,077. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.86 million, a P/E ratio of 201.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.57.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $55.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $54.50 million. i3 Verticals had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 4.42%. i3 Verticals has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.230-1.410 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On i3 Verticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 616,851 shares of the company's stock worth $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 68,573 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at about $4,798,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth about $1,693,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 91.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 230,530 shares of the company's stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 110,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 81.7% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 22,189 shares of the company's stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Benchmark lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $25.50.

View Our Latest Report on IIIV

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals is a software company that develops technology for specialized markets, with a focus on public-sector organizations. Its products support functions such as utility billing, court and government operations, and payment collection. The company has also served customers in education and other markets, offering software designed to manage sector-specific administrative and operational needs. Its solutions can include integrated payment capabilities that help organizations process transactions through their software systems.

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