Infleqtion (NYSE:INFQ - Get Free Report) Director Maverick Capital Ltd sold 79,658 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $491,489.86. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 338,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,515.07. The trade was a 19.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Maverick Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Maverick Capital Ltd sold 201,575 shares of Infleqtion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $1,277,985.50.

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Infleqtion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INFQ traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,807,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,048,962. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.30 and a beta of 4.63. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08. Infleqtion has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $21.28.

Infleqtion (NYSE:INFQ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The quantum tech company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Infleqtion will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INFQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Infleqtion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Infleqtion from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Infleqtion in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Infleqtion from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Infleqtion in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INFQ

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infleqtion

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. S&G Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Infleqtion during the second quarter valued at $154,164,000. Davis Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Infleqtion during the second quarter worth $27,783,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Infleqtion by 8,855.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,504,808 shares of the quantum tech company's stock worth $20,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Infleqtion by 1,350.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,076,802 shares of the quantum tech company's stock valued at $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Infleqtion by 42.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,045,860 shares of the quantum tech company's stock worth $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 311,280 shares during the period.

About Infleqtion

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

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