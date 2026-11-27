Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS - Get Free Report) CFO Jill Timm sold 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 410,431 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,671,206. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Get Kohl's alerts: Sign Up

Kohl's Stock Performance

KSS stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.83. 1,736,069 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,531,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.56. Kohl's Corporation has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kohl's had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Kohl's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.900 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl's Corporation will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Kohl's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $0.1250 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Kohl's's payout ratio is 21.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl's

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Kohl's by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 210,424 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Kohl's by 16.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Kohl's by 8.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,981 shares of the company's stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl's by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,795 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Kohl's by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kohl's from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Kohl's from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Kohl's from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on Kohl's in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kohl's from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $18.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KSS

About Kohl's

Kohl's Corporation is a U.S. department store retailer that sells apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty products and home goods through its stores and e-commerce platform. Its assortment includes national brands and private-label products for families and individuals. The company also offers beauty products through Sephora shops located in many Kohl's stores, extending its in-store and online shopping selection. Kohl's serves customers across the United States. The company traces its retail roots to 1962, when founder Maxwell Kohl opened the first Kohl's department store in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kohl's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kohl's wasn't on the list.

While Kohl's currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google Could the next Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google be hiding in plain sight? Discover seven growth stocks with the potential to become tomorrow's market giants, fueled by breakthroughs in AI, nuclear energy, cybersecurity, and more. Get This Free Report