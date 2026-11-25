Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) EVP Amy Summy sold 4,221 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.41, for a total value of $1,576,163.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,034.14. This represents a 37.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

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Labcorp Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $370.69. 527,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,871. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $336.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.04. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.41. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.00 and a 52-week high of $378.88.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Labcorp had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Labcorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Labcorp from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Labcorp from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Labcorp from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Labcorp from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $410.00 price objective on Labcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $369.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Labcorp

Institutional Trading of Labcorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allied Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Labcorp during the second quarter valued at $33,000. William Mack & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Labcorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Labcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Labcorp by 32.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 159 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Labcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company's stock.

About Labcorp

Labcorp NYSE: LH, formally Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, is a global life sciences company that provides diagnostic testing and services to patients, physicians, hospitals, employers and other health care organizations. Its offerings include routine and specialty laboratory tests, anatomic pathology and genetic testing. The company also supports pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with laboratory services for drug development and clinical trials, including testing and analysis used in research and clinical studies.

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