Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI - Get Free Report) Director Scott Goldman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $103,020.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 77,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,004,078.34. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Scott Jay Goldman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 27th, Scott Goldman sold 2,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $128,160.00.

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Mueller Industries Price Performance

Shares of Mueller Industries stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.56. 352,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,882. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.80 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.08). Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Mueller Industries's quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.1750 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Mueller Industries's payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Mueller Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Freedom Broker reduced their price target on shares of Mueller Industries from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $75.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mueller Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,861,414 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $718,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,023 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the second quarter worth $1,437,555,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 105.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,072,710 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $246,847,000 after buying an additional 2,086,571 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 100.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,798,949 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $230,254,000 after buying an additional 1,905,690 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 97.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,363,538 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $206,252,000 after buying an additional 1,659,240 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc. manufactures and markets products used in plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, and industrial applications. Its products include copper tube and fittings, valves, line sets, brass rod and forgings, and plastic plumbing products. The company serves customers across a range of markets, including construction, HVAC and refrigeration, automotive, and industrial manufacturing. Its operations and sales reach North America and international markets, including Europe and Asia.

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