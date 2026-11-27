O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) SVP Tamara Conn sold 2,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total transaction of $217,034.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,707.43. This represents a 33.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

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O'Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of ORLY traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,487,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,445,701. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.86 and a 200-day moving average of $90.08. The firm has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.55. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $102.46.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 188.24%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (up from $109.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up from $104.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ORLY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O'Reilly Automotive

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 46,181 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 42.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,464,125 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $381,281,000 after buying an additional 1,325,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,659,428 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,337,472,000 after buying an additional 198,215 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $527,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. is a specialty retailer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies and accessories. Its products serve owners of cars, trucks and SUVs, as well as professional automotive service providers. The company supports both do-it-yourself customers and commercial repair businesses through its store network, distribution operations and online services. Its offerings include replacement parts, maintenance products, batteries, accessories and tools for domestic and imported vehicles.

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