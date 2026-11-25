Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK - Get Free Report) Director Robert Abernethy sold 5,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $205,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 91,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,743,956.44. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEBK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.67. 67,593 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,476. The company's 50-day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.92. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $45.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on PEBK

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 49.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 116,034 shares of the bank's stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 38,378 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,534 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 21,720 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 26.1% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,918 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 33.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,614 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Newton, North Carolina. It operates Peoples Bank, a community bank that provides banking services to individuals, businesses and organizations. The bank offers deposit accounts, including checking and savings accounts, along with commercial and consumer lending, mortgage services and digital banking. Its services support personal banking needs as well as business activities such as financing and cash management. Peoples Bank traces its history to 1912 and serves communities in North Carolina, primarily in the state's western Piedmont and foothills region.

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