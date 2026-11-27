Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG - Get Free Report) CFO Paul Middleton sold 70,241 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $66,728.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,876,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,733,081.60. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

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Plug Power Price Performance

PLUG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. 31,399,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,023,164. The business's 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.13. Plug Power, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $4.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLUG has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Plug Power from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Plug Power from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $1.15 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $2.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLUG

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,032,469 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $498,728,000 after purchasing an additional 31,939,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,972,641 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $75,607,000 after buying an additional 209,112 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 446.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,014,270 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $51,529,000 after buying an additional 15,537,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 241.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,134,913 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $40,971,000 after buying an additional 12,820,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 84.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,189,617 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $27,528,000 after buying an additional 6,491,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company's stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen fuel cell and hydrogen-generation solutions for businesses seeking alternatives to conventional power and fuel sources. Its offerings include fuel cell systems, electrolyzers that produce hydrogen, hydrogen storage and handling equipment, and related infrastructure and services. The company's products are used in applications such as material-handling equipment, including warehouse forklifts, as well as stationary power and other industrial and mobility uses. Plug also supplies hydrogen and supports customers with installation, maintenance, and fueling solutions.

Further Reading

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