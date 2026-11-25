The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL - Get Free Report) CAO Steve Lo sold 11,868 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $135,295.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 71,674 shares of the company's stock, valued at $817,083.60. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Get RealReal alerts: Sign Up

RealReal Price Performance

RealReal stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.87. 3,796,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,426,026. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 2.86.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $206.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.10 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about RealReal

Investors following REAL have been watching these headlines:

Neutral Sentiment: A headline says a Glendale store opening could affect REAL shares, but the supplied entry contains no details to assess the likely impact. How Glendale Store Opening Will Impact RealReal (REAL) Stock

A headline says a Glendale store opening could affect REAL shares, but the supplied entry contains no details to assess the likely impact. Neutral Sentiment: A short-interest report describes a “significant increase” but gives a reported total of zero shares and zero days to cover, making its figures internally inconsistent and difficult to interpret.

A short-interest report describes a “significant increase” but gives a reported total of zero shares and zero days to cover, making its figures internally inconsistent and difficult to interpret. Negative Sentiment: Five executives and insiders—including CEO Levesque Sahi and CFO Gopal Madan—sold a combined 161,364 shares for about $1.84 million at an average $11.40 per share on November 24. These sales could weigh on investor sentiment, although each seller retained a substantial stake. SEC filings: CEO, CAO, insider, CFO, and insider.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RealReal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of RealReal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on RealReal from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.50.

Get Our Latest Report on REAL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in RealReal during the second quarter valued at about $4,524,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the second quarter valued at about $12,655,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,878,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for authenticated, pre-owned luxury goods. Its offerings include clothing, handbags, shoes, jewelry, watches, and home furnishings from established luxury and designer brands. The company provides consignment services, helping individuals sell eligible items through its platform. The RealReal also handles authentication and supports transactions through its website, mobile app, and physical retail locations. Founded in 2011, The RealReal is based in the United States and primarily serves the U.S. resale market.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RealReal, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RealReal wasn't on the list.

While RealReal currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Add To Your Forever Portfolio A strong long-term portfolio starts with companies that can survive recessions, inflation, changing consumer habits, and shifting market leadership.



This report names seven blue-chip stocks across technology, retail, consumer staples, healthcare, networking, sporting goods, and utilities that offer investors a mix of stability, income, growth, and staying power. Get This Free Report