SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE - Get Free Report) EVP Eric Elema sold 2,415 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $276,276.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,388 shares of the company's stock, valued at $501,987.20. The trade was a 35.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

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SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE SITE traded up $3.12 on Wednesday, hitting $116.35. The company's stock had a trading volume of 572,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,328. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $168.56. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $101.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2,178.6% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 114.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 182.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 343.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $124.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $108.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $124.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply is a wholesale distributor of products and services for the landscape, irrigation, and outdoor living industries. Its customers include landscape contractors, irrigation professionals, lawn-care businesses, and other green-industry professionals. The company offers a broad range of supplies, including irrigation and drainage products, nursery goods, fertilizer and other agronomic products, hardscape materials, outdoor lighting, tools, and snow and ice management products.

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