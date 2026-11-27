Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX - Get Free Report) CEO Grant Pickering sold 32,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $2,019,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 429,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,131,115.22. The trade was a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Grant Pickering sold 4,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total value of $252,600.00.

Get Vaxcyte alerts: Sign Up

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Shares of PCVX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.46. 557,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,840. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $90.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.31. The stock's fifty day moving average is $62.30 and its 200 day moving average is $57.89.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.12. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PCVX shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Vaxcyte from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Vaxcyte from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Vaxcyte from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $117.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vaxcyte

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 72.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 560 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Vaxcyte by 398.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 773 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 939 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing vaccines to help prevent serious bacterial infections. The company uses its vaccine-design and manufacturing platform to develop conjugate vaccines, which link bacterial sugar molecules to proteins to encourage an immune response. Its pipeline includes VAX-24 and VAX-31, investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates designed to protect against a broad range of strains of the bacteria that can cause illnesses such as pneumonia, meningitis and bloodstream infections.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vaxcyte, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vaxcyte wasn't on the list.

While Vaxcyte currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report