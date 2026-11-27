Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL - Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Mara, Jr. sold 24,992 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $1,512,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 16,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,253. This trade represents a 60.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Vericel alerts: Sign Up

Vericel Stock Performance

Vericel stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.64. 256,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.75 and a beta of 1.08. The business's 50-day moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.31. Vericel Corporation has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $61.84.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $77.95 million. Vericel had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Vericel's quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vericel Corporation will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Vericel by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,701 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 552,203 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $22,166,000 after acquiring an additional 148,141 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,646,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,046 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 71.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,299 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VCEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $60.00 price objective on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $62.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on VCEL

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing cell therapies and other treatments for serious conditions. Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company markets its products primarily in the United States. Its products include MACI, an implant made from a patient's own cultured cartilage cells used to repair certain cartilage defects in the knee, and Epicel, a cultured skin graft used to treat patients with deep burns. Vericel also commercializes NexoBrid in the United States, an enzyme-based treatment for removing dead tissue from severe thermal burns.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vericel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vericel wasn't on the list.

While Vericel currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Add To Your Forever Portfolio A strong long-term portfolio starts with companies that can survive recessions, inflation, changing consumer habits, and shifting market leadership.



This report names seven blue-chip stocks across technology, retail, consumer staples, healthcare, networking, sporting goods, and utilities that offer investors a mix of stability, income, growth, and staying power. Get This Free Report