Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) CFO Joan Hooper sold 450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $44,410.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 117,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,608,707.32. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Itron Stock Up 2.3%

ITRI traded up $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.24. The company had a trading volume of 134,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,702. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $77.77 and a one year high of $108.20. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $91.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $599.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.50 million. Itron had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 12.05%. Itron's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITRI. Wall Street Zen raised Itron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Itron from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Itron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Itron from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 price target on Itron in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $129.20.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the second quarter worth $1,809,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Itron by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $29,136,000 after buying an additional 207,416 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Itron by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $60,359,000 after buying an additional 73,020 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Itron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,755,000. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec acquired a new position in Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itron

Itron, Inc. provides technology and services that help utilities and cities manage energy, water and other resources. Its offerings include smart meters, communications networks, software and related services for electric, gas and water utilities. The company's solutions support functions such as collecting meter data, monitoring and managing utility networks, and improving operational efficiency. Itron also offers technologies for grid management, distributed energy resources and smart city applications, including connected street lighting.

Further Reading

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