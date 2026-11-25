Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) SVP Justin Patrick sold 220 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $21,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,059.46. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Itron Price Performance

Shares of Itron stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.24. 134,625 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,702. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $91.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.93. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.83. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.77 and a 1-year high of $108.20.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $599.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.50 million. Itron had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITRI. Zacks Research lowered Itron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Itron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Itron

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the third quarter worth $1,478,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 20.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,536,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $137,659,000 after buying an additional 265,039 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Itron by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $60,359,000 after buying an additional 73,020 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,466,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $41,388,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company's stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc. provides technology and services that help utilities and cities manage energy, water and other resources. Its offerings include smart meters, communications networks, software and related services for electric, gas and water utilities. The company's solutions support functions such as collecting meter data, monitoring and managing utility networks, and improving operational efficiency. Itron also offers technologies for grid management, distributed energy resources and smart city applications, including connected street lighting.

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