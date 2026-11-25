Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) SVP John Marcolini sold 254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $25,067.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,199,675.64. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Get Itron alerts: Sign Up

Itron Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of ITRI stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.24. The company's stock had a trading volume of 134,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,702. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $77.77 and a one year high of $108.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $91.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.93.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.38. Itron had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $599.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITRI has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Itron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Itron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $129.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Itron

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Itron by 20.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,536,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $137,659,000 after acquiring an additional 265,039 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Itron by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $60,359,000 after purchasing an additional 73,020 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,466,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $41,388,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Itron by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 431,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $37,215,000 after purchasing an additional 113,378 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Itron

Itron, Inc. provides technology and services that help utilities and cities manage energy, water and other resources. Its offerings include smart meters, communications networks, software and related services for electric, gas and water utilities. The company's solutions support functions such as collecting meter data, monitoring and managing utility networks, and improving operational efficiency. Itron also offers technologies for grid management, distributed energy resources and smart city applications, including connected street lighting.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Itron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Itron wasn't on the list.

While Itron currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely. Get This Free Report