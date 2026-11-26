Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS - Get Free Report) insider Megan Paterson sold 537 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$227.36, for a total transaction of C$122,092.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 693 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$157,560.48. This represents a 43.66% decrease in their position.

Megan Paterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Megan Paterson sold 155 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$227.23, for a total value of C$35,220.65.

On Monday, November 23rd, Megan Paterson sold 495 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$227.03, for a total value of C$112,379.85.

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Kinaxis Stock Up 0.2%

KXS stock traded up C$0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$233.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$196.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$162.25. Kinaxis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$117.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$235.00.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of C$228.16 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Kinaxis Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on KXS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. RBC Dominion Securities set a C$210.00 price objective on shares of Kinaxis and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$245.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$210.00 target price on Kinaxis and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinaxis has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$210.56.

View Our Latest Report on Kinaxis

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains, and supporting the people who manage them. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro, combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain - from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption.

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