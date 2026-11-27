Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) Director Bruce Booth sold 142,389 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.17, for a total value of $24,657,503.13. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 348,156 shares in the company, valued at $60,290,174.52. This trade represents a 29.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bruce Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Bruce Booth sold 557,611 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $92,569,002.11.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Bruce Booth sold 92,190 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total value of $15,155,114.10.

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Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of KYMR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.75. The company's stock had a trading volume of 868,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,609. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.69 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.66 and a 200 day moving average of $101.84. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 2.04.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.06). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.39% and a negative net margin of 285.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Kymera Therapeutics's revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on KYMR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a "hold" rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $139.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kymera Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $635,067,000. Merck & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,544,161. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,378,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 2,438.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 323,219 shares of the company's stock worth $36,133,000 after buying an additional 310,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $25,169,000.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing small-molecule medicines that use targeted protein degradation to remove disease-causing proteins from cells. Its research focuses on proteins that have been difficult to address with conventional drug approaches. The company's pipeline includes investigational protein degraders for immune and inflammatory diseases and cancer. These candidates are undergoing research and clinical development; Kymera does not describe them as approved medicines.

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