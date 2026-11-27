Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH - Get Free Report) major shareholder Hodgson 2015 Grandchild Trust sold 4,912 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $142,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,609,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,687,622. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

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Legacy Housing Stock Up 1.9%

LEGH traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $29.92. 10,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,047. Legacy Housing Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $39.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $69.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Corporation will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,714,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,937,745. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,235,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,720,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 955,771 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,526,000 after acquiring an additional 62,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Legacy Housing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Legacy Housing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on Legacy Housing from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Legacy Housing has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LEGH

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation manufactures and sells affordable manufactured homes. Its product offerings include single-section and multi-section homes designed for residential use, as well as park-model homes. The company sells homes through a network that includes independent retailers and manufactured-home community operators, and it also works with developers on housing projects. Legacy's operations are based in Texas, and its homes serve customers in multiple U.S. markets. Founded in 2005, Legacy Housing is headquartered in Bedford, Texas.

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