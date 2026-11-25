Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF - Get Free Report) Director Chris Hulls sold 130,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $5,304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 374,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,280,048.80. This represents a 25.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chris Hulls also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Chris Hulls sold 50,000 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $1,962,500.00.

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Life360 Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Life360 stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.93. The company's stock had a trading volume of 682,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average of $45.99. Life360, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.87 and a twelve month high of $80.51.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Life360 had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $174.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $171.53 million. Research analysts forecast that Life360, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life360

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Life360 by 872.7% in the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Life360 by 7,290.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life360 by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company's stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Life360 in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Life360 by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,059 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Life360 from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $65.20 price target on Life360 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Life360 from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Life360 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Life360 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $55.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Life360

About Life360

Life360 operates a family safety and location-sharing platform. Its mobile app helps families and other groups share locations, coordinate their activities and receive alerts about arrivals, departures and other events. The service also includes features such as driving insights, roadside assistance and emergency support. The company's offerings include the Life360 app and Tile, its line of Bluetooth tracking devices and related services for finding everyday items. Together, these products provide location and safety tools for people, pets and belongings.

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