Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF - Get Free Report) Director Chris Hulls sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $1,962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 374,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,699,556.75. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Chris Hulls also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Chris Hulls sold 130,000 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $5,304,000.00.

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Life360 Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:LIF traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.93. 682,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,173. The business's 50-day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.31. Life360, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.87 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 2.17.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Life360 had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.53 million. Analysts predict that Life360, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LIF shares. Bank of America lowered Life360 from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Life360 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Life360 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Life360 from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Life360 from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life360 has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $55.56.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Life360 in the second quarter valued at $1,444,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Life360 during the third quarter worth $1,455,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Life360 by 23.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 16,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Life360 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,547,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Life360 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.00% of the company's stock.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360 operates a family safety and location-sharing platform. Its mobile app helps families and other groups share locations, coordinate their activities and receive alerts about arrivals, departures and other events. The service also includes features such as driving insights, roadside assistance and emergency support. The company's offerings include the Life360 app and Tile, its line of Bluetooth tracking devices and related services for finding everyday items. Together, these products provide location and safety tools for people, pets and belongings.

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