Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) insider Yuen Wupen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.07, for a total transaction of $281,535.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,939,903. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Yuen Wupen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Yuen Wupen sold 115 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.65, for a total transaction of $51,479.75.

On Friday, November 20th, Yuen Wupen sold 500 shares of Lumentum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.62, for a total transaction of $256,810.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Yuen Wupen sold 500 shares of Lumentum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.92, for a total transaction of $289,460.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Yuen Wupen sold 500 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.93, for a total value of $276,965.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Yuen Wupen sold 307 shares of Lumentum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.00, for a total value of $290,115.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Yuen Wupen sold 500 shares of Lumentum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.50, for a total transaction of $474,250.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Yuen Wupen sold 500 shares of Lumentum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.75, for a total transaction of $467,875.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Yuen Wupen sold 500 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $946.56, for a total transaction of $473,280.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Yuen Wupen sold 500 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.27, for a total transaction of $479,635.00.

On Friday, September 18th, Yuen Wupen sold 500 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00.

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Lumentum Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:LITE traded down $10.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $476.58. 5,393,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,555,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.06 and a 52 week high of $1,143.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.64. The firm's 50 day moving average is $813.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $811.55.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.35. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 28.85% and a negative net margin of 175.82%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth $2,581,464,000. Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the second quarter worth $1,621,396,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 188.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 658,427 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $564,970,000 after purchasing an additional 430,355 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 9.3% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 650,929 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $632,221,000 after purchasing an additional 55,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lumentum during the second quarter valued at $494,688,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $635.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $806.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $770.00 to $659.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,048.35.

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About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc. develops and manufactures optical and photonic products used in communications networks and industrial applications. Its products include components and modules that help transmit, switch and manage optical signals across telecommunications and data center networks. The company also supplies lasers and other photonic technologies for industrial uses, including manufacturing and materials processing. Lumentum serves customers around the world, including network equipment providers, cloud and data center operators, and industrial manufacturers.

Further Reading

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