Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN - Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total transaction of $1,691,062.50. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 8,536,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,991,118,565.50. The trade was a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Morningstar Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of MORN traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.24. The stock had a trading volume of 210,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,975. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.49 and a 1 year high of $251.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock's 50 day moving average is $217.79 and its 200 day moving average is $189.81.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $672.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.75 million. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 45.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Morningstar by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 135 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 41.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 221 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 12.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 27.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 32.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MORN. Wall Street Zen upgraded Morningstar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Morningstar from $230.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Morningstar from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morningstar currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $235.67.

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Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc. is a global provider of independent investment research, data, ratings and investment-management tools. The company serves individual investors, financial advisers, asset managers, retirement plan providers and institutions. Its offerings include investment and portfolio data, mutual fund and exchange-traded fund research, software for financial professionals, and wealth-management services. Morningstar also provides credit ratings through DBRS Morningstar and sustainability research through Sustainalytics.

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