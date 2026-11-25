Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN - Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.58, for a total value of $1,729,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 8,521,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,158,242.12. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Get Morningstar alerts: Sign Up

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MORN traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.24. 210,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,975. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $217.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.91. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.49 and a fifty-two week high of $251.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.44. Morningstar had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $672.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.75 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the second quarter worth about $545,937,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,792,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Morningstar by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,769 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $87,514,000 after buying an additional 45,798 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 333,586 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $63,395,000 after buying an additional 104,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,272,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MORN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morningstar from $230.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Morningstar from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Morningstar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $235.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MORN

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc. is a global provider of independent investment research, data, ratings and investment-management tools. The company serves individual investors, financial advisers, asset managers, retirement plan providers and institutions. Its offerings include investment and portfolio data, mutual fund and exchange-traded fund research, software for financial professionals, and wealth-management services. Morningstar also provides credit ratings through DBRS Morningstar and sustainability research through Sustainalytics.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Morningstar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Morningstar wasn't on the list.

While Morningstar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Add To Your Forever Portfolio A strong long-term portfolio starts with companies that can survive recessions, inflation, changing consumer habits, and shifting market leadership.



This report names seven blue-chip stocks across technology, retail, consumer staples, healthcare, networking, sporting goods, and utilities that offer investors a mix of stability, income, growth, and staying power. Get This Free Report