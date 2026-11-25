PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB - Get Free Report) Director Daniel Cho sold 20,411 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $581,509.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 59,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,052.43. This represents a 25.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel Cho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Daniel Cho sold 1,672 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $47,752.32.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Daniel Cho sold 739 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $21,512.29.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Daniel Cho sold 15,471 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $451,753.20.

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PCB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PCB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.48. The stock had a trading volume of 44,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,092. The firm has a market cap of $400.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.24. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $32.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.93 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 19.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. PCB Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is 29.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (a)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Research raised PCB Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PCB Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $27.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCB Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCB Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,546,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,543 shares of the company's stock worth $13,731,000 after buying an additional 21,325 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 108.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 263,269 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,208,000 after buying an additional 136,982 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PCB Bancorp by 12.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,190 shares of the company's stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 16,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in PCB Bancorp by 32.0% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 106,171 shares of the company's stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 25,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.04% of the company's stock.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and the parent of PCB Bank, which began operations in 2003 as Pacific City Bank. The company provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals, with a focus on serving Korean American and other local communities. Its services include business and commercial real estate loans, small business lending, trade finance, deposit accounts and cash management. PCB Bank also offers consumer banking products and digital banking services.

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