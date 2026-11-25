Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK - Get Free Report) Director Robert Abernethy, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $41,060.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 56,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,322,599.96. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

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Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Up 0.5%

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.67. The company's stock had a trading volume of 67,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,476. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.92. The stock has a market cap of $227.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $45.78.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on PEBK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBK. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 49.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 116,034 shares of the bank's stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 38,378 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 373.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,534 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 21,720 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 26.1% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,918 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 33.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,614 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the first quarter worth $369,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company's stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Newton, North Carolina. It operates Peoples Bank, a community bank that provides banking services to individuals, businesses and organizations. The bank offers deposit accounts, including checking and savings accounts, along with commercial and consumer lending, mortgage services and digital banking. Its services support personal banking needs as well as business activities such as financing and cash management. Peoples Bank traces its history to 1912 and serves communities in North Carolina, primarily in the state's western Piedmont and foothills region.

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