Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK - Get Free Report) insider Ariel Sandler sold 235,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $558,144.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 452,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,022.10. This trade represents a 34.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ariel Sandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Ariel Sandler sold 143,485 shares of Playtika stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $370,191.30.

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Playtika Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ PLTK traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.38. 670,939 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,250. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $4.42. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $673.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.98 million. Playtika had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 67.84%. The business's quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLTK shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Playtika from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Playtika from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $4.25 price target on Playtika in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Playtika from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $3.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLTK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Playtika in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,230,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Playtika in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,554,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Playtika in the second quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Playtika in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company's stock.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops and publishes free-to-play mobile games, with a focus on social casino and casual gaming. Its games are available on mobile devices and online, and generate revenue primarily through in-game purchases and advertising. Its portfolio includes titles such as Slotomania, Caesars Slots, Bingo Blitz and June's Journey. Playtika was founded in 2010 and has expanded its portfolio through acquisitions, including the 2018 purchase of German game developer Wooga. Founded in Israel, Playtika serves players in markets around the world.

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