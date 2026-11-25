Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE - Get Free Report) CEO Danny Sheng Wu Yeung acquired 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 187,416 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,874,160. This trade represents a 15.39% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Danny Sheng Wu Yeung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Danny Sheng Wu Yeung acquired 15,000 shares of Prenetics Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $142,500.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Danny Sheng Wu Yeung bought 35,000 shares of Prenetics Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $340,550.00.

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Prenetics Global Trading Down 0.3%

Prenetics Global stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 72,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,063. Prenetics Global Limited has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $170.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.30.

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.11 million for the quarter. Prenetics Global had a negative return on equity of 31.73% and a negative net margin of 46.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prenetics Global Limited will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recent Prenetics Global Headlines

These are some of the PRE headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Danny Yeung bought 75,000 shares for about $733,000 across three transactions, while CFOs Brian Rosin and Hoi Chun Lo together bought about $532,000 in shares. Prenetics said leadership’s cumulative personal investment has reached approximately $5 million since November 2025. These purchases may signal management confidence, but do not guarantee improved results. Leadership share purchases announcement

CEO Danny Yeung bought 75,000 shares for about $733,000 across three transactions, while CFOs Brian Rosin and Hoi Chun Lo together bought about $532,000 in shares. Prenetics said leadership’s cumulative personal investment has reached approximately $5 million since November 2025. These purchases may signal management confidence, but do not guarantee improved results. Negative Sentiment: Recent financial performance remains a concern: Prenetics reported a quarterly loss of $1.45 per share and a negative net margin. Its shares are also well below their 50- and 200-day moving averages, reflecting continued weakness. B. Riley lowered its price target from $37 to $31, although it maintained a Buy rating. Prenetics analyst and company information

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prenetics Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRE. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Prenetics Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Stevens Capital Partners grew its holdings in Prenetics Global by 9.0% during the third quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 30,674 shares of the company's stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prenetics Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Prenetics Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Prenetics Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.01% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on Prenetics Global in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Prenetics Global in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on shares of Prenetics Global from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Lucid Cap Mkts raised shares of Prenetics Global to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Prenetics Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on PRE

Prenetics Global Company Profile

Prenetics Global Limited is a health sciences company focused on consumer wellness and health-related products. Its portfolio includes IM8, a consumer wellness brand offering nutritional supplements, and CircleDNA, a genetic testing service that provides reports on health, wellness and ancestry. The company has also operated clinical genomic testing services and provided COVID-19 testing during the pandemic. Its business has since shifted toward consumer health and wellness. Prenetics was founded in 2014 and is led by co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Danny Yeung.

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