Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE - Get Free Report) CEO Danny Sheng Wu Yeung purchased 35,000 shares of Prenetics Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $340,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 147,416 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,434,357.68. This trade represents a 31.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Danny Sheng Wu Yeung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Danny Sheng Wu Yeung purchased 25,000 shares of Prenetics Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Danny Sheng Wu Yeung acquired 15,000 shares of Prenetics Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $142,500.00.

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Prenetics Global Stock Down 0.3%

PRE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.12. 72,563 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,063. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.40. Prenetics Global Limited has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $27.24.

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter. Prenetics Global had a negative return on equity of 31.73% and a negative net margin of 46.76%. The business had revenue of $64.11 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Prenetics Global Limited will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRE shares. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Prenetics Global to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on shares of Prenetics Global from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Prenetics Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Prenetics Global in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Prenetics Global in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prenetics Global currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRE

Key Stories Impacting Prenetics Global

Investors following PRE have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Danny Yeung bought 75,000 shares for about $733,000 across three transactions, while CFOs Brian Rosin and Hoi Chun Lo together bought about $532,000 in shares. Prenetics said leadership’s cumulative personal investment has reached approximately $5 million since November 2025. These purchases may signal management confidence, but do not guarantee improved results. Leadership share purchases announcement

CEO Danny Yeung bought 75,000 shares for about $733,000 across three transactions, while CFOs Brian Rosin and Hoi Chun Lo together bought about $532,000 in shares. Prenetics said leadership’s cumulative personal investment has reached approximately $5 million since November 2025. These purchases may signal management confidence, but do not guarantee improved results. Negative Sentiment: Recent financial performance remains a concern: Prenetics reported a quarterly loss of $1.45 per share and a negative net margin. Its shares are also well below their 50- and 200-day moving averages, reflecting continued weakness. B. Riley lowered its price target from $37 to $31, although it maintained a Buy rating. Prenetics analyst and company information

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prenetics Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Prenetics Global during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prenetics Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prenetics Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Prenetics Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Prenetics Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 25.01% of the company's stock.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Limited is a health sciences company focused on consumer wellness and health-related products. Its portfolio includes IM8, a consumer wellness brand offering nutritional supplements, and CircleDNA, a genetic testing service that provides reports on health, wellness and ancestry. The company has also operated clinical genomic testing services and provided COVID-19 testing during the pandemic. Its business has since shifted toward consumer health and wellness. Prenetics was founded in 2014 and is led by co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Danny Yeung.

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