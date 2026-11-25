Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE - Get Free Report) CEO Danny Sheng Wu Yeung acquired 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $142,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 162,416 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,542,952. The trade was a 10.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Danny Sheng Wu Yeung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Danny Sheng Wu Yeung bought 25,000 shares of Prenetics Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Danny Sheng Wu Yeung bought 35,000 shares of Prenetics Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $340,550.00.

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Prenetics Global Price Performance

Shares of PRE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.12. 72,563 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,063. The stock's 50-day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30. Prenetics Global Limited has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $170.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.40.

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Prenetics Global had a negative return on equity of 31.73% and a negative net margin of 46.76%. The business had revenue of $64.11 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Prenetics Global Limited will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prenetics Global

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRE. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Prenetics Global during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prenetics Global during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. 25.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Prenetics Global from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on shares of Prenetics Global from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Prenetics Global in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Lucid Cap Mkts raised shares of Prenetics Global to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Prenetics Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRE

Key Prenetics Global News

Investors following PRE have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Danny Yeung bought 75,000 shares for about $733,000 across three transactions, while CFOs Brian Rosin and Hoi Chun Lo together bought about $532,000 in shares. Prenetics said leadership’s cumulative personal investment has reached approximately $5 million since November 2025. These purchases may signal management confidence, but do not guarantee improved results. Leadership share purchases announcement

CEO Danny Yeung bought 75,000 shares for about $733,000 across three transactions, while CFOs Brian Rosin and Hoi Chun Lo together bought about $532,000 in shares. Prenetics said leadership’s cumulative personal investment has reached approximately $5 million since November 2025. These purchases may signal management confidence, but do not guarantee improved results. Negative Sentiment: Recent financial performance remains a concern: Prenetics reported a quarterly loss of $1.45 per share and a negative net margin. Its shares are also well below their 50- and 200-day moving averages, reflecting continued weakness. B. Riley lowered its price target from $37 to $31, although it maintained a Buy rating. Prenetics analyst and company information

Prenetics Global Company Profile

Prenetics Global Limited is a health sciences company focused on consumer wellness and health-related products. Its portfolio includes IM8, a consumer wellness brand offering nutritional supplements, and CircleDNA, a genetic testing service that provides reports on health, wellness and ancestry. The company has also operated clinical genomic testing services and provided COVID-19 testing during the pandemic. Its business has since shifted toward consumer health and wellness. Prenetics was founded in 2014 and is led by co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Danny Yeung.

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