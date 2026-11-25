The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL - Get Free Report) CFO Gopal Madan sold 34,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $392,376.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,004,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,450,809.80. This trade represents a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get RealReal alerts: Sign Up

RealReal Stock Performance

REAL traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.87. 3,796,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,426,026. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 2.86.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $206.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $196.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealReal

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,510,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 58.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,049,042 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,939 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 19.5% in the third quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,899,304 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,845,000 after purchasing an additional 309,856 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 117.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,646,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,947,000 after purchasing an additional 890,700 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on RealReal from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of RealReal in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of RealReal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RealReal

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for authenticated, pre-owned luxury goods. Its offerings include clothing, handbags, shoes, jewelry, watches, and home furnishings from established luxury and designer brands. The company provides consignment services, helping individuals sell eligible items through its platform. The RealReal also handles authentication and supports transactions through its website, mobile app, and physical retail locations. Founded in 2011, The RealReal is based in the United States and primarily serves the U.S. resale market.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RealReal, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RealReal wasn't on the list.

While RealReal currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely. Get This Free Report