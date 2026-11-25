The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL - Get Free Report) insider Luke Friang sold 19,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $223,793.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 489,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,793.80. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get RealReal alerts: Sign Up

RealReal Stock Performance

REAL stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.87. 3,796,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,426,026. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 2.86.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $206.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. The business's revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.10 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealReal

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in RealReal in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in RealReal in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new position in RealReal in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in RealReal during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REAL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RealReal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of RealReal from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of RealReal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Get Our Latest Report on REAL

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for authenticated, pre-owned luxury goods. Its offerings include clothing, handbags, shoes, jewelry, watches, and home furnishings from established luxury and designer brands. The company provides consignment services, helping individuals sell eligible items through its platform. The RealReal also handles authentication and supports transactions through its website, mobile app, and physical retail locations. Founded in 2011, The RealReal is based in the United States and primarily serves the U.S. resale market.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RealReal, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RealReal wasn't on the list.

While RealReal currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report