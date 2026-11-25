The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL - Get Free Report) insider Todd Suko sold 15,653 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $178,444.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 573,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,534,468.60. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

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RealReal Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of REAL traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.87. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,796,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,026. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $17.39.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $206.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $196.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.10 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REAL. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of RealReal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of RealReal from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded RealReal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.50.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,287 shares of the company's stock worth $8,975,000 after buying an additional 421,165 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in RealReal in the third quarter valued at $461,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in RealReal in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RealReal by 88.4% during the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 431,484 shares of the company's stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 202,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in RealReal during the third quarter worth $581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting RealReal

These are some of the REAL headlines that stood out recently:

Neutral Sentiment: A headline says a Glendale store opening could affect REAL shares, but the supplied entry contains no details to assess the likely impact. How Glendale Store Opening Will Impact RealReal (REAL) Stock

A headline says a Glendale store opening could affect REAL shares, but the supplied entry contains no details to assess the likely impact. Neutral Sentiment: A short-interest report describes a “significant increase” but gives a reported total of zero shares and zero days to cover, making its figures internally inconsistent and difficult to interpret.

A short-interest report describes a “significant increase” but gives a reported total of zero shares and zero days to cover, making its figures internally inconsistent and difficult to interpret. Negative Sentiment: Five executives and insiders—including CEO Levesque Sahi and CFO Gopal Madan—sold a combined 161,364 shares for about $1.84 million at an average $11.40 per share on November 24. These sales could weigh on investor sentiment, although each seller retained a substantial stake. SEC filings: CEO, CAO, insider, CFO, and insider.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for authenticated, pre-owned luxury goods. Its offerings include clothing, handbags, shoes, jewelry, watches, and home furnishings from established luxury and designer brands. The company provides consignment services, helping individuals sell eligible items through its platform. The RealReal also handles authentication and supports transactions through its website, mobile app, and physical retail locations. Founded in 2011, The RealReal is based in the United States and primarily serves the U.S. resale market.

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