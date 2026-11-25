The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL - Get Free Report) CEO Levesque Sahi sold 79,793 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $909,640.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,192,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,596,175.80. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

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RealReal Price Performance

Shares of REAL stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,796,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,026. The firm's 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 2.86. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $17.39.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $206.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. RealReal's revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.10 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,510,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in RealReal by 58.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,049,042 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,939 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,899,304 shares of the company's stock worth $16,845,000 after purchasing an additional 309,856 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the second quarter worth about $21,265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,646,200 shares of the company's stock worth $14,947,000 after acquiring an additional 890,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REAL. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of RealReal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded RealReal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.50.

View Our Latest Report on REAL

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for authenticated, pre-owned luxury goods. Its offerings include clothing, handbags, shoes, jewelry, watches, and home furnishings from established luxury and designer brands. The company provides consignment services, helping individuals sell eligible items through its platform. The RealReal also handles authentication and supports transactions through its website, mobile app, and physical retail locations. Founded in 2011, The RealReal is based in the United States and primarily serves the U.S. resale market.

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