Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) Director Erez Shachar sold 53,628 shares of Riskified stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $555,049.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,037,123 shares in the company, valued at $31,434,223.05. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Erez Shachar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Erez Shachar sold 70,822 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $716,718.64.

On Thursday, November 19th, Erez Shachar sold 3,250 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $32,272.50.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Erez Shachar sold 22,300 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $221,439.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Erez Shachar sold 47,651 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $294,483.18.

On Monday, September 14th, Erez Shachar sold 46,780 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $293,778.40.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Erez Shachar sold 50,000 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $336,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Erez Shachar sold 100,000 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $647,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Erez Shachar sold 3,603 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $22,590.81.

On Monday, August 31st, Erez Shachar sold 100,000 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $629,000.00.

On Friday, August 28th, Erez Shachar sold 167,200 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $1,053,360.00.

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Riskified Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of RSKD stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $10.20. 2,460,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.69 and a beta of 1.34. Riskified Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $115.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $103.41 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RSKD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a "market perform" rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Riskified in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Riskified in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Riskified from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Riskified from $6.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Riskified from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Riskified

Institutional Trading of Riskified

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Riskified in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Riskified by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the company's stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. is a technology company that helps online merchants identify and manage fraud and other risks in e-commerce transactions. Its platform uses machine learning and data analysis to assess purchases and support decisions such as approving or declining orders. The company's services include fraud screening backed by a chargeback guarantee, as well as tools designed to help merchants address payment disputes, account abuse and other forms of policy misuse. Riskified's systems are intended to help businesses reduce losses while allowing legitimate customers to complete purchases.

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