Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) Director Erez Shachar sold 70,822 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $716,718.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,090,751 shares in the company, valued at $31,278,400.12. This trade represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Erez Shachar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Erez Shachar sold 53,628 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $555,049.80.

On Thursday, November 19th, Erez Shachar sold 3,250 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $32,272.50.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Erez Shachar sold 22,300 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $221,439.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Erez Shachar sold 47,651 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $294,483.18.

On Monday, September 14th, Erez Shachar sold 46,780 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $293,778.40.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Erez Shachar sold 50,000 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $336,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Erez Shachar sold 100,000 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $647,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Erez Shachar sold 3,603 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $22,590.81.

On Monday, August 31st, Erez Shachar sold 100,000 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $629,000.00.

On Friday, August 28th, Erez Shachar sold 167,200 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $1,053,360.00.

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Riskified Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of RSKD traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.20. 2,460,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,771. Riskified Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $11.13. The company's 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $115.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on RSKD shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Riskified from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Riskified from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Riskified from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Riskified in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Riskified in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $9.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Riskified

Institutional Trading of Riskified

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSKD. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at $15,145,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Riskified by 421.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 953,890 shares of the company's stock worth $7,545,000 after buying an additional 770,890 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,358,900 shares of the company's stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,915,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,807 shares of the company's stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 294,646 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. is a technology company that helps online merchants identify and manage fraud and other risks in e-commerce transactions. Its platform uses machine learning and data analysis to assess purchases and support decisions such as approving or declining orders. The company's services include fraud screening backed by a chargeback guarantee, as well as tools designed to help merchants address payment disputes, account abuse and other forms of policy misuse. Riskified's systems are intended to help businesses reduce losses while allowing legitimate customers to complete purchases.

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