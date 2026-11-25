Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) insider Sean Buckley sold 4,764 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $245,155.44. Following the sale, the insider owned 76,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,948,680.18. This represents a 5.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sean Jack Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Sean Buckley sold 5,716 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $269,223.60.

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Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,019,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,621,502. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of -40.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. The stock's 50 day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.51. Roblox Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $99.98.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 417.56% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBLX. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $58.00 price objective on Roblox in a research note on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Roblox from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $53.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Roblox

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 98.8% in the first quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Roblox by 2,458.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 742 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation operates an online platform where users can create, share and play interactive 3D experiences. The company provides Roblox Studio, a set of tools that creators use to build games and other virtual spaces, as well as services for users to connect and communicate within those experiences. Roblox supports a creator economy through Robux, its virtual currency, which users can use for digital items and purchases in experiences. Eligible creators can earn revenue from their work through purchases and other platform programs.

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