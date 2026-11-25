Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 626 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $31,481.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 31,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,589,666.90. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Get Rocket Lab alerts: Sign Up

Rocket Lab Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of RKLB traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.02. 19,776,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,525,480. Rocket Lab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $39.98 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.61 and a beta of 3.15. The firm's fifty day moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day moving average is $77.40.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $267.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.21 million. Analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Lab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,124,970,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 460.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,627,204 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $2,691,544,000 after purchasing an additional 31,731,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at $437,280,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,737,451 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $278,262,000 after purchasing an additional 352,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the second quarter worth $245,764,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab News Summary

These are some of the RKLB news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab reported record third-quarter revenue of about $268 million, up 73% year over year. It also secured more than $515 million in Neutron launch contracts covering eight missions, while its launch backlog grew 52%. These figures point to robust demand, though the company still needs to deliver on its plans. Rocket Lab revenue and launch orders

Rocket Lab reported record third-quarter revenue of about $268 million, up 73% year over year. It also secured more than $515 million in Neutron launch contracts covering eight missions, while its launch backlog grew 52%. These figures point to robust demand, though the company still needs to deliver on its plans. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho initiated coverage with an Underperform rating and a $40 price target, citing downside from the recent share price. The bearish call adds pressure as investors weigh the stock’s valuation against future earnings potential. Mizuho rating and price target

Mizuho initiated coverage with an Underperform rating and a $40 price target, citing downside from the recent share price. The bearish call adds pressure as investors weigh the stock’s valuation against future earnings potential. Negative Sentiment: Rocket Lab is also being swept up in weakness across space stocks, with reports describing ETF sales and sector declines amid concerns around SpaceX-related merger developments. This broader selling may weigh on RKLB independently of company-specific news. ETF sales of Rocket Lab shares

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday. They set an "underperform" rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Rocket Lab from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rocket Lab

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is a space company that provides launch services and spacecraft and satellite systems for commercial, civil, and national security customers. Founded in 2006 by Peter Beck, the company operates internationally, with headquarters in Long Beach, California, and launch operations in New Zealand and the United States. Its launch business centers on Electron, a small orbital rocket designed to carry satellites to space, and HASTE, a suborbital vehicle used for hypersonic test missions. Rocket Lab is also developing Neutron, a larger launch vehicle.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rocket Lab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rocket Lab wasn't on the list.

While Rocket Lab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Oil still powers the global economy, but AI is reshaping the energy opportunity. Discover seven stocks spanning traditional energy, infrastructure, and next-generation power. Get This Free Report