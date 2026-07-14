Insider Selling: 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Insider Sells $189,171.75 in Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT - Get Free Report) insider David Kirn sold 15,725 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $189,171.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 884,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,636,348.56. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Kirn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 9th, David Kirn sold 42,608 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $548,364.96.

On Monday, June 22nd, David Kirn sold 114,746 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $1,201,390.62.

On Monday, June 1st, David Kirn sold 1,922 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $19,258.44.

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4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.70. 651,784 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,839. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.36. The company has a market cap of $611.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.70.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.59 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 182.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,987 shares of the company's stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 213,264 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,816 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $33.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on 4D Molecular Therapeutics

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, founded in 2015 and headquartered in Emeryville, California, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of targeted gene therapies for rare diseases. The company employs its proprietary Gene Expression AAV (GEA) platform to engineer novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids with enhanced tissue selectivity and transduction efficiency. This platform aims to improve the precision and durability of gene delivery compared to traditional AAV approaches.

4D's pipeline includes both preclinical and clinical-stage programs across multiple therapeutic areas.

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