Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Director Sells 8,626 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,504,306. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nora Denzel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 29th, Nora Denzel sold 1,821 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $950,562.00.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $11.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $521.54. 24,167,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,698,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.40. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $333.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.28 and a fifty-two week high of $527.20.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $33,949,256,000 after buying an additional 2,525,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,919,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $16,044,712,000 after buying an additional 1,094,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,584,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,015,897,000 after buying an additional 287,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $4,929,312,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,325,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,352,864,000 after buying an additional 55,969 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $419.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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