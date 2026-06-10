Insider Selling: Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Sells 37,704 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 37,704 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.34, for a total transaction of $5,102,859.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,736,623 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,453,094,556.82. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Brian Chesky sold 4,195 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $569,303.45.

On Friday, June 5th, Brian Chesky sold 16,515 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $2,232,332.55.

On Thursday, June 4th, Brian Chesky sold 64,333 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total transaction of $8,758,294.62.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Brian Chesky sold 62,764 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $8,410,376.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Brian Chesky sold 15,226 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $2,080,176.12.

On Monday, June 1st, Brian Chesky sold 184,513 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $25,056,865.40.

On Friday, May 29th, Brian Chesky sold 4,774 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $645,253.84.

On Friday, May 29th, Brian Chesky sold 103,937 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $13,968,093.43.

On Thursday, May 28th, Brian Chesky sold 265,746 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $35,136,936.12.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Brian Chesky sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $2,663,400.00.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,585,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,456. The firm's fifty day moving average is $134.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.00. The company has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.81 and a 52-week high of $147.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 55.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 18.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Airbnb from a "hold" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.76.

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About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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