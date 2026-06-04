Insider Selling: Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) CFO Sells 7,433 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) CFO Elinor Mertz sold 7,433 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $1,012,671.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 449,040 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,177,209.60. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Elinor Mertz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 4th, Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $536,250.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.99, for a total transaction of $491,212.50.

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Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,718,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,231,555. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.55. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.81 and a one year high of $147.25. The firm has a market cap of $80.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business's revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 55.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the company's stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 18.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company's stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,054 shares of the company's stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

More Airbnb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brokerages continue to rate Airbnb at an average of “Moderate Buy,” signaling that analysts remain broadly constructive on the company’s outlook. Airbnb, Inc. NASDAQ: ABNB Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Brokerages continue to rate Airbnb at an average of signaling that analysts remain broadly constructive on the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: CEO Brian Chesky’s plans to start an AI venture could be seen as strategically important if Airbnb applies new AI tools to product design, personalization, or user experience. Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky Plans to Start a New AI Company

CEO Brian Chesky’s plans to start an AI venture could be seen as strategically important if Airbnb applies new AI tools to product design, personalization, or user experience. Positive Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains high, suggesting continued support from large investors and reducing concerns about broad-based selling pressure.

Institutional ownership remains high, suggesting continued support from large investors and reducing concerns about broad-based selling pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Airbnb’s latest quarter showed strong revenue growth but an EPS miss, making the stock reaction more dependent on whether investors focus on growth or profitability.

Airbnb’s latest quarter showed but an EPS miss, making the stock reaction more dependent on whether investors focus on growth or profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ consensus price target remains well above the current trading range, which leaves room for upside but does not guarantee near-term movement.

Analysts’ consensus price target remains well above the current trading range, which leaves room for upside but does not guarantee near-term movement. Negative Sentiment: CEO Brian Chesky sold 62,764 shares, and Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares, which can pressure sentiment because insider selling sometimes signals limited near-term upside. SEC filing for Joseph Gebbia sale SEC filing for Brian Chesky sales

CEO Brian Chesky sold 62,764 shares, and Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares, which can pressure sentiment because insider selling sometimes signals limited near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Airbnb recently missed analyst EPS estimates, keeping some pressure on the stock as investors assess whether margins can keep up with revenue growth.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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