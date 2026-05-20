Insider Selling: Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells 54,000 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 54,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $7,282,440.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,022.90. This represents a 99.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 4th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total value of $8,141,460.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $8,270,220.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.16, for a total value of $7,317,280.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $7,685,580.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total value of $7,613,660.00.

On Monday, February 23rd, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $7,074,260.00.

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Airbnb Trading Up 3.3%

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.55. 6,496,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,286,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.81 and a one year high of $147.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.70.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Airbnb

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ABNB. HC Wainwright raised Airbnb to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial raised Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Further Reading

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