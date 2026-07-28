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Insider Selling: Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director Sells 4,856 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Aktis Oncology logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • Aktis Oncology director Ken Herrmann sold 4,856 shares at an average price of $24.56, generating $119,263.36. The sale reduced his direct ownership by 58.07% to 3,506 shares.
  • AKTS shares fell $0.78 to $23.43 during Tuesday’s trading, with a market capitalization of approximately $1.25 billion. The stock has traded between $14.72 and $34.19 over the past year.
  • Analysts maintain a generally positive outlook, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and a $34.60 price target, despite the company reporting quarterly EPS of negative $0.38, slightly below expectations.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ:AKTS - Get Free Report) Director Ken Herrmann sold 4,856 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $119,263.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,506 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $86,107.36. This trade represents a 58.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aktis Oncology Price Performance

AKTS traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.43. The stock had a trading volume of 90,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,048. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.66. Aktis Oncology has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $34.19.

Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ:AKTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aktis Oncology will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKTS. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Aktis Oncology from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aktis Oncology from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Aktis Oncology in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Aktis Oncology from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Aktis Oncology from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aktis Oncology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aktis Oncology

Aktis Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aktis Oncology NASDAQ: AKTS is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of new therapies for cancer. The firm concentrates on advancing oncology candidates through research and development with the goal of addressing unmet medical needs in oncology. Its work emphasizes targeted and precision approaches intended to improve the safety and efficacy profiles of cancer treatments.

The company's activities include laboratory research, preclinical studies and clinical development as it advances its pipeline programs toward regulatory milestones.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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