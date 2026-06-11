Insider Selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) CFO Marc Binda sold 2,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 188,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,256. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE:ARE traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,798,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,114. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.95. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.41 and a 12-month high of $88.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $671.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a "neutral" rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6,842.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Orographic Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 846,385 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,289,000 after buying an additional 300,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company's stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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