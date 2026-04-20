Insider Selling: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Sells 1,832 Shares of Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) EVP Bing Xue sold 1,832 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $57,176.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 132,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,976.57. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Bing Xue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Bing Xue sold 2,408 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $52,783.36.

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Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ AOSL traded up $6.02 on Monday, hitting $39.90. 2,474,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,958. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.94. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $41.84.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $162.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $160.67 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The company's revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,559,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 240,920 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 72.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,844 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 66,723 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AOSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $24.00.

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Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited NASDAQ: AOSL is a designer and supplier of power semiconductor components used in power management applications across a range of electronic systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of discrete and integrated power devices, including power MOSFETs, rectifiers, voltage regulators, and power management ICs. These products are optimized for high efficiency, compact form factors and thermal performance, catering to the growing demands of energy-sensitive applications in computing, consumer electronics, communications and industrial markets.

Since its founding in 2000, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has leveraged in-house design expertise and strategic partnerships with manufacturing facilities to deliver scalable, high-volume production.

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