Insider Selling: Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ) General Counsel Sells 811 Shares of Stock

Ambiq Micro, Inc. (NYSE:AMBQ - Get Free Report) General Counsel Michele Kim Connors sold 811 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $21,207.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 60,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,583,487.10. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Ambiq Micro Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of AMBQ traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.23. 163,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average of $29.36. Ambiq Micro, Inc. has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $51.76.

Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. Ambiq Micro had a negative net margin of 50.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.35%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.00 million. Ambiq Micro has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.390--0.330 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Ambiq Micro

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBQ. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Ambiq Micro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambiq Micro in the third quarter worth $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Ambiq Micro during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ambiq Micro during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ambiq Micro in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMBQ shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ambiq Micro in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Ambiq Micro in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ambiq Micro from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ambiq Micro from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambiq Micro currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AMBQ

Ambiq Micro Company Profile

Ambiq Micro NYSE: AMBQ is a semiconductor company specializing in the design and development of ultra-low-power microcontroller units (MCUs) and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). The company's core technology leverages sub-threshold voltage operation to dramatically reduce energy consumption, enabling extended battery life in a broad range of portable and always-on devices. Ambiq's products are particularly well suited for applications where power efficiency is critical, such as wearable electronics, IoT sensors, medical monitoring equipment, and industrial automation systems.

The company's flagship product family, the Apollo series of MCUs, offers multi-core architectures, integrated wireless connectivity options, and advanced security features.

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